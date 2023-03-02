In Kevin Durant's footsteps! NBA MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo invests in MLS club Nashville SC

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the latest celebrity investor in MLS as the Greek Freak has joined the ownership group of Nashville SC.

NBA star invests in Nashville SC

NHL's Forsberg also joins team

'Greek Freak' joins other NBA names in MLS ownership

WHAT HAPPENED? Antetokounmpo, alongside his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, all also professional basketball players, have joined the ownership group at Nashville SC. The club also announced the NHL star Filip Forsberg, a legend with the Nashville Predators, has invested in the club. The announcement sees more famous faces join the team's ownership team, with actress Reese Witherspoon and NFL star Derrick Henry already involved.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antetokounmpo isn't the only NBA star invested in MLS, with several now spread out throughout the league. Kevin Durant has an ownership stake in the Philadelphia Union, while his former teammate James Harden invested in the Houston Dynamo during his time in the city. NBA legend Magic Johnson, meanwhile, is a part-owner of LAFC, last year's MLS Cup champions.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Nashville SC

Nashville SC

WHAT NEXT? After winning their MLS season opener against NYCFC, Nashville will now take on the New York Red Bulls in their second match on Saturday.