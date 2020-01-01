Ghana's leading marksman Gyan not keen on politics, yet

Calls have been made in some quarters for the 34-year old to take up a political role in the West African nation, but he isn't interested

's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan has come out to state he is not interested in going into politics, for now.

The 109-time capped player is known to have done a lot for the Ghanaian community in terms of social welfare.

Those good deeds have led to calls for him to be actively involved in politics, which he appreciates, although he is not interested in such a career path currently.

More teams

"I’m happy that people are grateful for what I have done," Gyan told Adom FM.

"I said earlier that people want me to become their MP. The most important thing is that people are happy with what I have done.

"Talking about politics anything can happen, but for now politics is not on my mind.

"Sometimes the people choose you, people can choose you to lead them. When the roads were going on plus other projects, many people were urging me to lead them as their MP.

"Some people did not plan to do politics but at the end of the day they are doing politics which is a normal thing."

Gyan is currently a free agent after his contract with in was terminated following a long-term injury sustained during the ISL season.

Meanwhile, former Ghana international and three-time African Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele, when speaking with GTV Sports, was impressed with Gyan's career, and compared him to Tony Yeboah.

He did, however, suggest he could have done even more for the national team.

“Asamoah [Gyan] has done quite well. I saw him play and I knew he was going to be a great player," Abedi said.

"In the Black stars he has done very well but he could have done more.

“I knew he has the ability to score wonderful goals and immediately I saw him, I was impressed. He has a bit of Tony Yeboah in him.”

Article continues below

Gyan scored 51 goals for Ghana after making his debut in a 2-0 home win against Somalia on November 19, 2003.

He is the Ghanaian with the most goals at the World Cup (six) and (eight).

His last outing for the national team was in the 6-5 penalty shootout loss to at the 2019 Afcon in - the game ending 1-1 after extra time.