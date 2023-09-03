Gareth Southgate explains why Harry Kane's €100m Bayern Munich move is good news for England

Gareth Southgate is certain that England will benefit from Harry Kane's £100 million transfer to Bayern Munich.

Southgate excited by Kane move

Hopes it will help England

England play Ukraine next

WHAT HAPPENED? With the countdown to the Euros in Germany starting soon, Southgate believes his captain will be motivated by a desire to demonstrate his abilities in the Bundesliga. If Kane had chosen to extend his contract at Tottenham for one more year, he would have had to deal with uncertainty for an additional year.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I definitely think from a selfish England perspective that it’s good that Harry’s future’s settled now for the next few years,” said the Three Lions boss. "I think potentially that can be a distraction for players. But it’s also good for him that he’s now got to go and perform at a new club. He’s been at one club for so long. To have a change means you’ve got to impress new teammates, new staff, and new fans - and also there’s the life experience of having to adjust to a new country. I think there’s a lot of positives there.

“I’m sure for Harry’s own belief it would be brilliant if he could now win a trophy. I’m not sure that he’s going to become a better player but there might be other aspects of the mentality that this move will help him with. They’re probably the little bits that, as you get older, are the only things you can improve upon.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With less than a year left to go for the Euros, Southgate will be looking to make his final adjustments before the tournament. Having ended up as the runner-ups, the Three Lions will be looking to do one better this time around.

WHAT NEXT? England will next be in action against Ukraine in the Euro qualifiers, Kane will likely be in action.