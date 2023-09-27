'New trophy for the collection!' - Golf lover Gareth Bale wins Ryder Cup All-Star Match alongside Colin Montgomerie and tennis legend Novak Djokovic

Gareth Bale added an unlikely new trophy to his collection as he won the Ryder Cup All-Star Match alongside Colin Montgomerie and Novak Djokovic.

Bale won the All-Star Match in Ryder Cup

Played with Montgomerie and Djokovic

England's Kipp Popert was also in action

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid forward's love for golf is well known and he now has a piece of silverware to show for his efforts after Team Monty outclassed Team Pavin 7-4 in the inaugural Ryder Cup celebrity All-Star Match in Rome.

Bale teamed up with captain Montgomerie in a seven-hole event, and together, they secured a victory with a score of 2-1 against the duo of Corey Pavin and former professional footballer Andriy Shevchenko.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, the Serbian tennis sensation, teamed up with Kirk Popert, a star from the G4D Tour (golf for the disabled), and together, they secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz and Italian G4D golfer Tommaso Perrino.

Posting on Instagram after the victory, Bale said: "Privileged to play in the All Star match today at @therydercup. Incredible people, special day and a new trophy for the collection!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Djokovic made a unique entrance at the Ryder Cup event by initially walking out to the first tee with a tennis racket in hand. However, he later switched to a golf driver. The world No.1 tennis player surprised everyone with his golfing skills, especially on the par-four 16th hole, where he managed to drive the green from an advanced tee.

"This is sporting greatness," Djokovic joked. "It was one of the best shots I've ever hit. I've never played golf in front of this many people, so considering my level I think I've played quite well."

WHAT NEXT? Earlier this month, Bale was added to the PGA Tour 2K23 video game where he designed his own course called the Elevens Club. With his days on a football pitch behind him, the Welsh star is finally following his passion both on the console and on the golf course.