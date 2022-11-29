Gareth Bale hooked at half-time! Wales talisman subbed for Brennan Johnson against England in what could be final ever game

Gareth Bale might have played the last game of his career, as he was replaced by Brennan Johnson at half-time in the game between Wales and England.

Bale subbed at half-time due to hamstring injury

Brennan Johnson on in his place

Could be his last appearance for Wales - or ever

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh talisman only lasted 45 minutes of his side's final group game against England before being substituted at half-time by Rob Page. It's likely playing two full 90 minutes in less than a week has taken its toll on the 33-year-old as the Wales manager confirmed Bale injured his hamstring five minutes before the break. The change negatively affected Wales as England pulled into a 2-0 lead soon after the break thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden. Rashford made then made it 3-0 after a brief respite from the goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wales would have had to beat England to have any chance of progression. But with those two quickfire goals and the substitution of their talisman, that possibility quickly dissipated. For Bale, his career seems to be dwindling too. Couple age with the ever-increasing amount of injuries, it would shock no one to see Bale retire from football in the wake of the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? There's no doubt his World Cup is over but he may continue playing at club level. Bale contracted to LAFC until next summer and could even extend his stay in Los Angeles to 2024 thanks to certain clauses in that deal. As for his international career, it could well be the end of the line.