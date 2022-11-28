Bale gives blunt response when asked whether England clash could be his final ever game

Gareth Bale chose not to offer much of an explanation when asked whether Tuesday's game against England would be his last for Wales.

Wales face England on matchday three

Game is a must-win for Bale's side

Bale was tight-lipped about future

WHAT HAPPENED? In the press conference previewing the blockbuster clash between the two British nations, Bale was asked if he would feature again for his nation in the future and whether this gave him extra motivation for Tuesday's game. Never one to give too much away, the Wales captain was typically muted in his response, simply replying "Nope." to journalist Rob Harris.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale's tense response reflects the mood ahead of his side's final Group B fixture. Having followed an opening-day draw against the USMNT with a devastating defeat late on to Iran, Wales will need all three points against England in order to qualify for the last 16. Beating Gareth Southgate's side will be no mean feat, though, given that they will be looking to bounce back from a dismal draw against the Americans on matchday two.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Ecstasy vs agony in Bale's first two group matches in Qatar...

DID YOU KNOW? Bale, who is Wales' all-time top scorer, has scored 85% of his international goals in competitive matches (35/41).

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? After failing to make much of impact against Iran, Bale will be hoping to help Wales spring a few surprises against the Three Lions, who only need to avoid a defeat by three clear goals to progress to the next round.