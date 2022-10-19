Gakpo confirms he nearly joined Man Utd after Ten Hag talks & leaves door open for future transfer

PSV star Cody Gakpo has confirmed that he nearly joined Manchester United in the summer after holding talks with Erik ten Hag.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo was on United's shortlist of targets in the last transfer window, but they ended up signing Antony from Ajax instead. The Dutchman, who scored 21 goals in all competitions for PSV in 2021-22, has now revealed how close he came to completing a move to Old Trafford and how disappointed he was when a final deal did not come to fruition.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United. In the end, the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club," Gakpo told The Times.

"It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end, I stayed, but it was a stressful period.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo has also hinted that he would grab the opportunity with both hands if United came knocking once again. "I always said if I stay here [at PSV], it’s my childhood club. It’s not a punishment,'' he added. "I like being here, I want to win trophies here and do my best for the club. But if I got the chance to go to the Premier League or something, of course, I would have to consider that option.''

DID YOU KNOW? Gakpo is expected to be on the Netherlands' flight to the World Cup in Qatar after starting the season with 14 goals in 20 games for PSV.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The 23-year-old will travel to England to take on Premier League table-toppers Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday.