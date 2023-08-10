Gaga Slonina completes Chelsea exit & is finally set for regular playing time in boost for USMNT

Chelsea have confirmed that USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has joined Belgian Pro League side KAS Eupen on a season-long loan.

Slonina yet to make Chelsea debut

Featured for USMNT against Serbia

Goalkeeper part of Blues' long-term plans

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old was signed by Chelsea in the summer of 2022 on a six-year deal until 2028, for a transfer fee of £12 million ($15m). However, he continued in MLS until January 1 before linking up with the Blues. Although he is yet to make his competitive debut with the senior team, he has played eight Premier League 2 matches for the London outfit. Moreover, he was part of Chelsea's pre-season trip to the United States where he was given the opportunity to start against Fulham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Slonina made his international debut 2-1 loss against Serbia in January. He has been allowed to leave Stamford Bridge so that he can earn regular game time this season. However, he continues to be a key part of Chelsea's future plans and his progress in Belgium will be monitored closely.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Chelsea said in a statement: "Gaga Slonina has joined Belgian Pro League side K.A.S. Eupen on a season-long loan.

Article continues below

"The 19-year-old goalkeeper is yet to feature for Chelsea in competitive action but did make his international debut for the USMNT earlier this year when he started against Serbia.

"Slonina was also part of our squad for this summer's pre-season tour of the United States and started our Premier League Summer Series victory against Fulham in Washington D.C.

"Eupen currently sit fourth in the Belgian Pro League after a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures of the season."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The youngster will look to settle down in his new surroundings as quickly as possible so that he can start against Club Brugge on Sunday in a league fixture.