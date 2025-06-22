Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade join USWNT head coach Emma Hayes at SMAC Entertainment party in Cannes

The English head coach hosted an exclusive SMAC Entertainment cocktail reception at Sports Beach in Cannes with notable celebrities in attendance

WHAT HAPPENED

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes co-hosted a high-profile cocktail party with SMAC Entertainment Co-Founder and CEO Constance Schwartz-Morini at Sports Beach in Cannes, France. The exclusive gathering attracted an impressive guest list including actress Gabrielle Union and former NBA star Dwyane Wade, Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan, former NFL player and American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and English football icon Ian Wright, Arsenal women stars Katie McCabe, and Caitlin Foord, alongside Premier Lacrosse co-founder Paul Rabil.

WHAT SMAC ENTERTAINMENT POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Hayes' co-hosting role at this celebrity-filled gathering reflects the increasing cultural relevance of women's soccer on the international stage. Since taking over the USWNT in 2024, Hayes has transformed the program both tactically and culturally, while simultaneously expanding its reach through strategic partnerships and appearances.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following this, Emma Hayes and her USWNT team will turn their attention towards two back-to-back international friendlies against Katie McCabe and the Republic of Ireland on June 26 and 29.