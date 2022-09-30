Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has admitted that he has been impressed by Palmeiras starlet Endrick.

Jesus began career at Palmeiras

Has been following Endrick's progress

Lavishes praise on teenager

WHAT HAPPENED? Jesus has spoken about former club Palmeiras and revealed his admiration for 16-year-old striker Endrick. The teenager is already being pursued by Europe's top clubs such as Man City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid despite his tender years.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've been following Endrick a lot. During the time I was training at the Academy when I was coming back from injury, Zé Roberto introduced us. Then I saw him on the field... Wow, he's a star! Phenomenon!" he told ESPN. "I'm really rooting for him. I think Palmeiras is doing well to put him in training and take him to games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick is already known as one of the hottest young talents in Brazil and has clubs queueing up to sign him. The teenager underlined his potential once again this week by scoring the winner for Palmeiras in the final of the Brasileirao Sub-20 against Corinthians.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

CBF

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GABRIEL JESUS? The striker and his Arsenal team take on Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.