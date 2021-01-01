'Losing interest in football!' - Furious Arsenal fans call out FA as Luiz red card stands but Bednarek sending-off is overturned

The Brazilian defender was sent off for clipping Wolves forward Willian Jose, a decision which had a huge impact on the outcome of the match

Furious Arsenal fans have vented their frustration at the Football Association after the Gunners’ appeal against David Luiz’s red card against Wolves was rejected.

The Brazilian defender was sent off in first-half stoppage time for clipping the heel of Wolves forward Willian Jose in the penalty area.

Referee Craig Pawson brandished a red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, a decision which was backed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the match, Jon Moss.

Arsenal were 1-0 up at the time but Ruben Neves equalised from the penalty spot before Joao Moutinho scored a stunning long-range winner soon after the break.

The Gunners were hugely disappointed in the decision and appealed against it, but the decision has been upheld. Luiz will serve a one-match suspension, missing Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The announcement has caused a storm on Twitter, particularly with Southampton defender Jan Bednarek having his red card overturned after a similar challenge on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

Anyone wanna explain the difference between these two for me? pic.twitter.com/tgPJelVZee — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) February 4, 2021

The decision to send Luiz off cost Arsenal horribly on Tuesday night and the FA have taken the stance that they were right all along instead of doing the correct thing which is admitting they were wrong and reversing the decision. No words.... — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 4, 2021

The FA listening to David Luiz’s red card appeal pic.twitter.com/XTpshVwSP3 — Simpsons Arsenal (@SimpsonsArsenal) February 4, 2021 This red card stands. Losing interest in football! pic.twitter.com/U15X5IWDQH

It was expected. They weren’t going to point the blame towards the referees that they appoint. Disastrous organization from top to bottom. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) February 4, 2021

Stop tagging us in this. — Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 4, 2021

It’s Arsenal and Luiz. If they could send him off for breathing, then they would. — Sam (@SK_arsenal) February 4, 2021

The decision was correct, it's the rule behind it that is completely stupid. — Matt (@MGH) February 4, 2021

So what makes Bednarek so special? If this doesn’t prove there’s an agenda against us then I don’t know what will. pic.twitter.com/v5FfnyymXC — Ben🥀 (@xFribbo) February 4, 2021

Arsenal's own response to the decision was slightly more diplomatic.

Article continues below

“We have worked really hard to overturn David Luiz's red card,” a club statement read. “We presented our case to the FA but are disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful.

“We accept the FA's decision and continue our preparations for Saturday's match against Aston Villa.”

Arsenal have been on good form in 2021 but could slip back into the bottom half of the Premier League if results go against them this weekend.