Fulham vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Fulham against United on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United are looking for their first Premier League win of the month as they take on Fulham in west London on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's men come in after a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa, though the Red Devils exacted a bit of a revenge in the form of a 4-2 win over Unai Emery's men in their Carabao Cup third round meeting on Thursday.

The Cottagers are ninth with 19 points from 14 games after last being involved in a 2-1 loss at Manchester City.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Fulham vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Manchester United Date: November 13, 2022 Kick-off: 11:30am ET / 4:30pm GMT / 10pm IST Venue: Craven Cottage, Fulham Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on USA Network, Telemundo and Sling Blue.

Sky Sports will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on Sky GO.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network, Telemundo fuboTV, Sling Blue UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR Sky GO India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 3, 1 Bangla Disney+ Hotstar

Fulham squad & team news

Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic misses out with a foot injury, joining Neeskens Kebano and Manor Solomon on the treatment table, while Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed are suspended.

Meanwhile, Bobby Decordova-Reid returns from suspension to fit in at right-back, with Tom Cairney likely to replace Reed in midfield, and Carlos Vinicius starting in place of Mitrovic in attack.

It could also be a game for Andreas Pereira against his former club.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Decordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Rodak, Leno Defenders Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Mbabu, Diop, Robinson Midfielders Cairney, Chalobah, Pereira, Onomah, Palhinha Forwards Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Borges Da Silva, James, Vinicius

Man Utd squad and team news

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not part of the travelling squad for the Fulham clash after missing the Aston Villa cup tie on account of illness.

Diogo Dalot is suspended after his red in the last league game against Villa. Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe continue to be sidelined with injuries.

As such, Tyrell Malacia looks likely to start at right-back, with Victor Lindelof preferred over Harry Maguire alongside Lisandro Martinez at the heart of defense.

Anthony Martial may well continue in the XI after his start on Thursday, with Antony - subject to recovery from his hip problem - and Marcus Rashford to complete the attacking lineup.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford