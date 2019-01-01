French Connection: Meet Walter Benitez, ‘The Wall’ of Ligue 1

The Argentinian goalkeeper is leading Europe's Top Five leagues in the stats and making quite an impression in Le Championnat - the League of Talents

It is with some justification that Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez has steadily become known as ‘The Wall’ this season.

The Argentine started the season as Patrick Vieira’s second choice between the sticks but is now firmly established as the No.1 after a sequence of blinding performances that culminated in a stunning display in last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Lyon.

By rights, the Cote d’Azur club had little business winning the game. Lyon dominated, fashioning a slew of chances only to be denied by the heroic defending of Christophe Herelle and the incredible goalkeeping of Benitez.

Little wonder, then, that after the match Vieira nudged Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni in the direction of his custodian, who at 26 years old remains uncapped by the senior squad, having won honours at Under-20 level.

“He deserves to be called by his country,” the former Arsenal midfielder stated after Benitez was largely responsible for his side's victory, notably thwarting Memphis Depay along the way.

Benitez is rather more coy over his opportunity alongside Lionel Messi & Co, aware that Manchester United’s Sergio Romero and UANL’s Nahuel Guzman are the preferred duo for the moment.

“There are two goalkeepers in place, so it’s going to depend on the coach,” he said. “It’s a dream, a personal goal. It’s something I’m working for and I hope it’s not far away. There are journalists who speak about me back home.”

Benitez is enjoying his best season since arriving in France in the summer of 2016. He has helped his Nice side keep 10 clean sheets this season, which is more than any other team in Ligue 1, with the exception of Paris Saint-Germain.

It was the second time that Benitez had been the difference between the two sides this season, with OL boss Bruno Genesio lamenting in August: “We came across an invincible goalkeeper.”

Indeed, that was the Argentine’s first opportunity under the new regime and was only prompted by injury, though Vieira does not think that he necessarily made a mistake by initially siding with Yoann Cardinale.

“When I arrived, I picked him in relation to what I saw and in relation to the philosophy I wanted to install,” he said. “So I gave Cardi the chance.

“It was complicated, and I changed. Nevertheless, what Walter is doing puts my choice in question.”

Indeed, Benitez finds himself in exclusive company on a European level. In the ‘Big Five’ leagues this season, only five goalkeepers boast more clean sheets than the ex-Quilmes man: Alisson (Liverpool), Samir Handanovic (Inter), Ederson (Manchester City), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea).

Look closer at the statistics, though, and his numbers become even more impressive.

Of goalkeepers who have been asked to make at least 30 stops over the season to date, Benitez has a save percentage of 81.91 - more than any other goalkeeper at the top level. And having faced 94 shots on target, he has been forced to work far harder than any other in the 10 clean-sheet club.

On a personal level, a run of more than 10 hours without conceding between October 21 and December 16 was a highlight that has served to underline his importance.

Vieira is well aware of what the goalkeeper has done for his side, who are unexpectedly challenging for Europe in what was expected to be a season of transition.

“He’s been amazing since he started playing,” he said. “He’s a great goalkeeper and our ranking is due to his performances, what he’s doing right now.”

Nice’s reliance on the keeper is made starker by their offensive figures, which show they have averaged less than a goal per game yet have still managed to win 10 fixtures. Indeed, only bottom side Guingamp have scored fewer this season, highlighting their reliance on their rearguard.

“We can’t afford to rely too much on him, but it’s always more reassuring when you’ve got a goalkeeper in excellent shape,” midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou said earlier this month.

Without their Wall, Nice’s outlook would currently be very different and if he maintains this type of level much longer, summer suitors are bound to be plentiful.