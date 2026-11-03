Francesco Farioli issues Champions League rallying cry as flawless Porto seek redemption against Napoli

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Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has called for his side to show maximum determination as they prepare for a high-stakes Champions League encounter with Napoli. Despite their domestic dominance, the Portuguese giants are still searching for their first points in Europe, making this "chess match" against the Partenopei a pivotal moment in their campaign.

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Farioli refuses to be overawed by Napoli pedigree

Farioli has warned that there are no clear favourites as Porto prepare to host Napoli in a critical Champions League matchday four encounter. The Italian tactician, who has transformed Porto into a domestic juggernaut, acknowledged the strength of an opponent that has established itself as a European mainstay under Massimiliano Allegri. While Napoli may arrive with some fitness concerns, Farioli is adamant that the individual quality within the Italian side remains a threat that requires total focus from his players at the Estadio do Dragao.

"In a match like this, talking about favorites is difficult. Napoli has quality even with some absences; they are a strong and competitive team. But we are too. They have won two Scudetti in recent years, and we will use our opportunities to have a great game. We want to go onto the pitch with great determination," Farioli stated, as quoted by TuttoMercatoWeb.

"Regarding injuries, we tried to understand who their starters might be and we will be ready. However, we thought more about our formation than theirs. We also have our absences and need appropriate solutions. It will be a chess match; as a piece is moved, there are adjustments that must be made.

Italian roots and the Allegri influence

As one of the most highly-regarded young coaches in European football, Farioli's journey has been unconventional, finding success in Turkey, France, and Portugal before a high-profile return to his homeland. Despite his rising stock abroad, he maintains a close connection to Italian footballing principles and cited Allegri as a primary influence on his professional development. Farioli praised the depth of coaching talent in Italy, highlighting both experienced figures and rising stars who continue to push the tactical boundaries of the game.

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"I have had the good fortune to travel to many nations, to find clubs that gave me an opportunity six or seven years ago to start and others in the recent past to live high-level experiences in Europe. Last year we won, which is important for players and coaches. More than evaluating what I haven't had yet, I evaluate my experience so far with great gratitude for those who gave me this opportunity," he expalined.

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"There are already a lot of new faces in Italy, and anyway, the experienced ones are all coaches of great quality and experience who have given and continue to give so much to Italian football. There are a thousand examples like my friend Alvini. We live a few kilometres apart and, despite arriving late in Serie A, he is doing very well and surprising everyone. Then there are other experienced coaches like Allegri, a Tuscan like us, who represents one of the maximum references of Italian football."

Addressing the Napoli xG statistics

Farioli also took time to analyse Napoli's underlying numbers, suggesting that their recent results might not fully reflect the quality of their performances. By pointing to Expected Goals (xG) metrics, he argued that the Italian side remains one of the most creative offensive units in Europe.

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"If you look at the xG, you notice that Napoli's offensive production is of a high level. It's a team that builds a lot, but some results haven't represented what their performance was. But that happened to us too in the Champions League. This is football. What matters is the performance, and then we know the result is the supreme judge," the Porto manager added.

The Porto philosophy and the search for points

Heading into the match, Farioli is determined to maintain the identity he has instilled in Porto over his 60 games in charge. He dismissed the idea of a conservative approach, insisting that his side will maintain their high-pressing style and focus on controlled possession.

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"My goal is to reach the attack and score. I've been here for 60 games; we have grown, we carry the ball, and the construction is there. And tomorrow we will be the usual Porto, even with the right pressing. Balance will make the difference; you have to make the right choice in the hot situations of the match. From our point of view, we want to do well to start scoring points in the Champions League, and doing it at home gives us the opportunity to give off some extra energy," Farioli concluded.