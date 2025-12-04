How to buy France World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

The desire to travel and see France in action has grown in recent times, and many football supporters will be keen to see how they perform in North America in the summer. The two-time World Cup winners are one of only six sides to have been crowned champions on multiple occasions.

Are the French stars going to put on a show in North America? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is France's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

With wins against Australia (4-1) and Denmark (2-1) in their opening two games at Qatar 2022 and progress to the knockouts guaranteed, it came as no real surprise when France lost 1-0 to Tunisia in their final group outing, having fielded a weakened starting XI.

It did bring an end to their unbeaten 8-game group run at the World Cup, though, as Les Bleus had a record of two wins and a draw during the early stages of both 2014 & 2018 tournaments.

While there have been many French highs in recent times, the fans try their hardest not to think back to the lows of 2002 & 2010, where they failed to win a single World Cup group game.

What awaits them this time around? Check out their group phase matches below:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

When to buy France World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving France, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches once the group-stage matchups have been revealed.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy France World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for France matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

France World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for France's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

What to expect from France in the World Cup 2026?

Paris Saint-Germain's sensational UEFA Champions League triumph last season further increased the focus on French football and their international players.

Those who ply their trade at PSG itself, such as Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Lucas Hernandez and Desire Doue, as well as others who entertain the footballing masses in a multitude of top leagues: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Rayan Cherki (Man City), William Saliba (Arsenal). All those dazzling stars will align, as they go in search of national glory at World Cup 2026 and you could be there to watch it all unfold.

France have been lucky enough to field a glittering array of talent throughout the years of course. During their two previous triumphant World Cup campaigns of 1998 and 2018, the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps, Marcel Desailly, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann all helped pull the strings and guide them to success.

As well as capturing the main prize twice before, Les Bleus came within a whisker of further global glory in both 2006 and 2022, when they finished runners-up.

How to get France World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for France matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: