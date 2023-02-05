Former Real Madrid man Isco waiting for Everton offer following unsuccessful free transfer switch to Union Berlin

After a potential switch to Union Berlin fell through, free agent Isco is hoping to secure a move to Premier League strugglers Everton.

Sevilla contract was terminated in December

Potential Union Berlin move fell through

Everton reportedly "offered" Spanish midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Just days ago, Spanish midfielder Isco was all set for a move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin; however, the transfer fell through in the dying moments, according to Sport, with Union stating "We would've liked to see Isco in our team, but we have our limits." Isco is reportedly now waiting for Everton to swoop in and offer him a contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Real Madrid star has been without a club since December, when his contract with La Liga side Sevilla was terminated. The front runners to pick up the Champions League winner are Premier League side Everton, who have been "offered" the 30-year-old midfielder, according to the Express.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite seriously impressing during his first few seasons at Real Madrid, Isco's form has dropped off in recent times, with the midfielder barely featuring in Carlo Ancelotti's 2021-22 double-winning season. He'll be hoping for a fresh start, and Sean Dyche's Everton may be the right place.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Despite falling out of favour in recent times, Isco is a part of the Real Madrid cohort to have won the Champions League trophy a staggering five times, alongside the likes of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

WHAT NEXT FOR ISCO? It's all up in the air right now, as Isco waits for a suitable offer from Everton and hopes to land a move to the Premier League. You can't help but think that the 30-year-old European champion would make a difference to an Everton forward line that's been misfiring all season.