Former Man Utd and England star Jesse Lingard issues apology after being fined for drink-driving in £200k Lamborghini

Jesse Lingard has issued an apology after he admitted to drink-driving and received a £57,000 fine.

The former Manchester United star was stopped police on July 8 in Manchester and found to be double the legal alcohol limit

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath; a breathalyser indicated 76 micrograms in the sample taken from Lingard.

Lingard has been fined a week's wages - £57,000 ($59,000) and has apologised for his actions in a statement.

“I want to acknowledge my mistake and publicly apologise for my unacceptable actions. I completely understand and accept the consequences of my mistake by putting the lives of others at risk," he said.

"I am sorry to all my fans and anyone who has followed and supported me throughout my career. I accept the sentence of the court and the fine.”

The player's behaviour was labelled as "out of character" by Lingard's attorney, Frank Rogers. According to Rogers, Lingard first went out to eat with friends. He had planned to head home, but after receiving a call from a "fellow professional footballer," he drove to Manchester to meet up with him for "a few drinks," per The Sun.

District Judge Joanne Hirst questioned Rogers about Lingard's current salary, and Rogers said that it was £57,000 per week or £249,000 per month. The judge informed him that Lingard would get the same punishment as everyone else in the court: a week's salary. In addition, she imposed a £2,000 victim fee, making Lingard's total fine £59,000, and she imposed an 18-month driving suspension that will run concurrently with an already-imposed six-month ban.

Lingard is currently without a club but has been spotted training with West Ham and could be offered a contract by David Moyes's side.