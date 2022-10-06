Fofana vows to 'be back stronger' for Chelsea after suffering knee injury against AC Milan

Wesley Fofana is already totally focused on his recovery having hobbled out of Chelsea's 3-0 Champions League win against AC Milan.

Joined Chelsea from Leicester in the summer

Scored his first Blues goal against AC Milan

Left the pitch in tears with injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Ecstasy soon turned to agony for Fofana in just his fourth appearance for Chelsea. He gave the Blues the lead against AC Milan with his first goal for his new club - and just his second in English football - but was reduced to tears with a potentially-severe knee injury less than a quarter of an hour later.

WHAT HE SAID: Writing on Instagram on Thursday, he paired a photo of him celebrating his goal with the caption: "From laughter to tears. I'll be back stronger soon. Be sure."

Instagram/@lawestt_

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the game, Graham Potter was worried about the severity of the injury. He said: "We need to scan, and fingers crossed. I wouldn't want to speculate on it now, but we're concerned, and we need to wait for tomorrow, get it scanned and hope for the best. It is what it is."

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FOFANA? Any slim hope of a place in France's World Cup squad is likely to have evaporated along with the injury. Even if it isn't as bad as worst feared, Fofana would still struggle to get enough football under his belt before Didier Deschamps picks his squad for Qatar.