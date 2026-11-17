Germany attacker Florian Wirtz has expressed his joy after scoring two goals in their 5-0 thrashing of the Netherlands. Wirtz highlighted the team's attacking freedom and relentless pressing after securing top spot in Group A2.
Wirtz stars in Berlin rout
Florian Wirtz put on a masterclass for Germany, scoring twice as Jurgen Klopp's side romped to a stunning 5-0 victory over the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion. Wirtz's intelligence in the pockets of space between the Dutch midfield and defence proved to be the decisive factor in unlocking the opposition backline.
The emphatic win propelled Germany to the summit of Group A2, overtaking both Greece and the Netherlands to claim top spot and secure quarter-final qualification.
Enjoying the game and entertaining fans
Speaking to German broadcaster ARD after the match, Wirtz reflected on a memorable evening that provided plenty of entertainment for the sold-out crowd in Berlin.
"It was a fitting way to end the year, and we’re very happy. We now want to continue on like this. We’ve made great progress as a group, and it’s a lot of fun to play with this team," Wirtz told ARD.
"We hope that we were able to make it enjoyable for the fans to watch – it was also a lot of fun for us, especially in the second half. The first half involved quite a bit of hard work and a lot of running. In the second half, everything became a bit easier because we had more space, and then it was really fun."
Capitalising on second-half space
Wirtz explained that while the first half required immense physical exertion and hard running against a stubborn Dutch press, the game opened up significantly after the break.
"We want to be known for playing attacking football. We always want to score goals and be on top of the opposition. We wanted to keep our foot on the gas and score more goals, and we did that perfectly."
Wirtz added: "No, I think we want to stand for playing offensive football. We always want to score goals and dominate the opponent. That thought didn't cross anyone's mind for a single second. We wanted to keep pressing forward and score more goals. I think we executed that perfectly."
Carrying momentum into 2027
With the calendar year ending on a sensational high note, Wirtz emphasised the squad's desire to maintain their impressive developmental trajectory when international football resumes.
"It was a fitting way to end things. We’re very happy and want to continue in this vein. We’ve already made good progress. I’m very proud to be part of this team," Wirtz concluded, adding: "It's been a football year in the national team shirt with plenty of ups and downs. If this international year of 2026 ends like this—yes, it's definitely a dignified conclusion. We can be very satisfied. We want to build on that next year. Crystal clear, we want to get better. I believe we've definitely taken good steps forward in our development as a team. I'm very proud and glad to be part of this squad. It's truly a lot of fun."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.