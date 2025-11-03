Flamengo: The gazelle ready to sprint onto the global stage

On June 20, 2025, Flamengo underlined its global rise with a stunning 3–1 victory over eventual champions Chelsea at the FIFA Club World Cup (FCWC). Backed by a fan base of more than 40 million football-crazy Brazilians, the club once again emphasized its position as the crown jewel of South American football. Flamengo is a sleeping global giant, presenting PE with a picture-perfect case of growth equity, a true rocket waiting for global lift-off.

With Brazil’s Série A attracting growing attention, illustrated by Eagle Football Holdings’ investment in Botafogo, Flamengo stands out as a prime opportunity. Its immense fanbase, location in Rio de Janeiro, historic legacy, and on-field momentum create the perfect platform for PE investors to propel the club to even greater global prominence.

Beyond the club itself, the Brazilian Série A is transforming. The Libra project, a landmark broadcasting deal with Globo, will deliver R$6.5 billion (€1.02 billion) to its ten most prominent clubs over five years, surpassing, for example, the Dutch Eredivisie’s five-year €750 million package across all 18 clubs.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the new Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) model has opened the door to external investment (Law 14,193/2021), paving the way for moves like the takeovers of Botafogo, Bahia and Cruzeiro. Together, these developments form a solid structural rationale for PE involvement in Brazil.

For investors, Flamengo offers the most compelling case: scale, legacy, and commercial potential aligned with a system now designed to welcome structured capital. To start, we’ll investigate Flamengo’s growth market appeal.

Growth market appeal

Flamengo’s growth market appeal is to be characterized along four categories, all of which present a positive case for PE investment.

Location : Flamengo is located within the iconic Rio de Janeiro, a world-famous city with a population of 6.8 million people. Rio de Janeiro is one of the most iconic cities in the world, known for its Copacabana beach and Christ the Redeemer statue. Aside from this it offers the distinct Brazilian culture: Carnival, samba, and music. All these characteristics present a positive PE investment thesis, providing extended global brand value of Flamengo. Rio's and Brazil's culture, if leveraged smartly, provides a catalyst for PE to improve Flamengo's commercial potential beyond Brazil.

Fanbase: Brazil is the world’s football heartland, and Flamengo sits at its very center. With 46 million domestic supporters, around 22% of all Brazilian football fans, the club holds unrivaled national dominance. On top of that, Flamengo boasts the largest social media following of any non-European club at 49 million across all platforms, placing it in the same league as Europe’s global giants.



Yet, most of this reach remains concentrated within Brazil. With smart PE involvement, a global re-orientation could catapult Flamengo’s brand beyond the continent. The club’s recent FCWC performance already provided a springboard for international visibility. Boca Juniors offer a compelling parallel: while based in Argentina, their identity resonates worldwide. If Flamengo follows a similar path, its scale of support could unlock massive commercial upside, from sponsorships and merchandising to global fan engagement.

Legacy : Flamengo is more than a football club; it is a cultural institution. Its identity as a perennial champion and symbol of Brazilian football dominance provides PE with enormous commercial upside, but this must be carefully managed. Any investment strategy must respect Flamengo’s heritage; alienating its deeply rooted identity risks eroding the very fanbase that underpins its success.



Trophy cabinet and legends: Flamengo stands as the pinnacle of Brazilian football achievement. With eight Série A titles (including back-to-back in 2019 and 2020), four Copa Libertadores crowns (most recently in 2019 and 2022), and the 1981 Intercontinental Cup, Flamengo has consistently proven itself on the biggest stages. The club’s history of stars, from Zico and Ronaldinho to Vinícius Jr., gives it an unrivaled platform to connect across generations. Recent continental success resonates with younger, global fans, while its historic triumphs cement its credibility with older supporters.



Rivalries as assets: Flamengo’s heated rivalries with Rio-based giants Fluminense, Vasco da Gama, and Botafogo form a second pillar of commercial potential. By leveraging these historic clashes on a global stage, through media rights, sponsorship activations, and storytelling opportunities (for instance, via the Globo broadcasting partnership), PE could package Flamengo’s rivalries as high-value cultural products, akin to how “El Clásico” or the Milan derby have been globalized.

League Situation: Brazil’s Série A has entered a new era of growth, creating a favorable environment for PE investment in Flamengo. Within this situation, three developments stand out:



The SAF model: The introduction of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) structure has opened Brazilian football to external investment, already demonstrated by takeovers at Botafogo and Cruzeiro. For PE, this provides a clear legal and structural pathway to invest in Flamengo while ensuring professionalized governance.



Commercial momentum: The recent Globo broadcasting deal underscores Série A’s rising global appeal. From 2019 to 2023, league revenues, excluding player trading and extraordinary income, grew by 30%, despite the drag of COVID-19. This trajectory signals an increasingly lucrative domestic and international market for media rights.



2014 World Cup legacy: Brazil’s hosting of the 2014 FIFA World Cup left behind upgraded infrastructure across the league. For Flamengo, this includes playing in the iconic Maracanã, one of the most recognizable stadiums in world football. These facilities have strengthened matchday income and created more reliable recurring revenues, a cornerstone of any PE strategy.

In short, Série A’s modernization, combined with Flamengo’s privileged position within it, provides a structurally favorable league context for PE to unlock value.

Financial Situation

Flamengo’s financial profile makes it one of the most attractive PE entry points outside Europe. The club combines robust revenues, manageable debt, and promising new ventures:

Revenue strength : With $231 million in revenue (2024), Flamengo ranks 30th in the Deloitte Money League, ahead of European staples like Ajax and Celtic. It is the highest-earning club outside Europe, rivaled only by Palmeiras and São Paulo.

Debt discipline : Flamengo carries a net debt of $60 million, a modest burden relative to income, largely tied to strategic land purchases for its future stadium project.

Commercial innovation: The launch of FLAbet, a club-branded betting platform, offers untapped growth. With 46 million domestic fans as its base, the upside extends into the global betting market, allowing global expansion to further capitalize on its betting platform.

For PE, this profile represents a low-risk, high-upside proposition: a financially stable club with proven revenue streams and new scalable commercial initiatives.

Club Infrastructure

Flamengo’s infrastructure blends iconic legacy assets with ambitious modernization projects:

Stadium development : While Flamengo currently calls the 78,000-seat Maracanã home under a long-term concession with Fluminense, ownership remains external. This limits upside from non-matchday operations. To counter this, Flamengo has purchased land and advanced stadium plans. A privately owned venue would unlock new revenue streams (naming rights, premium hospitality, non-football events) while reducing reliance on public concessions.

Training ground & academy : The Ninho do Urubu training facility stands as one of Brazil’s premier academies, producing stars like Vinícius Jr. and Lucas Paquetá. It is both a sporting advantage and a financial engine, ensuring steady player-trading income, a proven PE value lever.

Governance improvements: Since 2013, Flamengo has shifted toward modernized management while retaining its member-owned base. Governance reforms have underpinned debt reduction and sustainable growth, providing a credible foundation for PE to build upon.

In sum, Flamengo combines world-class infrastructure with modernization potential, giving PE a chance to accelerate commercial growth while leveraging Brazil’s player development machine.

PE Approach

Flamengo represents less a turnaround case and more a scale-up opportunity. Combining PE’s expertise on commercial and financial opportunities together with Flamengo’s revamped governance since 2013 will provide a fruitful base for further global expansion and expanded financial and commercial success. Already a domestic giant, the right PE partner could transform it into a true global commercial powerhouse.

Type of Stake

Flamengo, similar to the majority of Brazilian clubs, operates as a member-owned association, making a majority buyout unlikely. Within this governance structure, Flamengo’s stakes are owned by a wide variety of members. Most recent data, from 2019, found that Flamengo has a total of 109,442 voting members. Flamengo’s governance structure ensures presidential elections every three years, creating a transparent and open environment for members to shape decision-making.

PE’s most realistic role is through a strategic minority stake, positioned as a growth partner rather than a replacement owner.

Capital injections would target:

New stadium development, ensuring ownership of core infrastructure. Expansion of commercial platforms, doubling down on Flamengo’s brand power. This partnership approach fits with fan sensitivities: leveraging Flamengo’s legacy without threatening its identity.

Value Creation Levers

PE can add transformational value by scaling Flamengo’s commercial reach globally. Potential spin-offs and initiatives include:

Flamengo TV (global streaming platform): Monetizing domestic and international audiences with direct-to-consumer content. FLAbet expansion: Turning the club's betting platform into a pan-Brazilian and potentially global product. Sponsorship amplification: Structuring multi-market shirt and commercial deals, leveraging Flamengo's iconic legacy as well as its homebase of Rio de Janeiro. Digital growth: Optimizing (social media) platforms for Europe, Asia, and the Middle East to capture untapped fanbases.

Strategy Pursued: Gazelle Strategy

Flamengo fits the Gazelle model, a growth equity strategy aimed at rapid scaling of commercial and international presence. Key components:

Fanbase leverage : Converting Flamengo’s 46 million domestic supporters into global advocates.

Location: Flamengo's homebase of Rio de Janeiro presents any new investor with a prime opportunity to market both the club legacy and the iconic reputation of Rio de Janeiro. Like the case of Bordeaux, Flamengo's location presents an extended opportunity to engage a global fanbase.

Global positioning: Flamengo should not aim to replace European clubs in fan loyalties, but to brand itself as the "world's favorite South American team"—a complementary identity appealing to fans who already support a European side.

Diversified revenue streams: From global broadcasting deals to lifestyle branding rooted in Rio's cultural identity, Flamengo's USP lies in merging football with Brazilian culture. In recent years the club has made significant strides in this aspect, PE may be able to significantly accelerate further diversification of revenue on a global stage.

With a fanbase equal to Spain’s population, an iconic city as its homebase, a booming domestic league, and financial stability unmatched outside Europe, Flamengo is primed for PE’s Gazelle strategy: growth, speed, and global reach. For the right investor, this isn’t just buying into Brazilian football, it’s buying into the future of global fandom. If Boca Juniors became Latin America’s cult brand, Flamengo can become its global powerhouse.