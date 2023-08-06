Fitting farewell? Harry Kane scores four goals for Tottenham in friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk as Bayern Munich transfer saga nears conclusion

Alex Brotherton
Harry Kane Tottenham 072023Getty
H. KaneTottenham HotspurBayern MünchenTransfersPremier LeagueBundesligaShakhtar DonetskClub Friendlies

Harry Kane scored four goals on what could turn out to be his final appearance for Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou's side thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk.

  • Kane scores four in final pre-season home friendly
  • Striker strongly linked with Bayern Munich
  • Daniel Levy ignoring record Bayern offer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga is rumbling on, but it doesn't appear to have distracted the England striker from doing what he does best. On Sunday, the Kane scored four goals after being handed the captain's armband as Spurs beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 in a friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new Premier League season starts in less than a week but Kane's future is far from certain. The 29-year-old has reportedly refused to extend his contract - which expires in 11 months - but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has yet to respond to Bayern Munich's final transfer offer worth over £86m ($110m).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Harry Kane Tottenham 2023GettyDaniel Levy 2023GettyHarry Kane Tottenham July 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE AND SPURS?: Bayern desperately want to sign Kane - they are willing to make him a club-record signing - but Levy has so far refused to budge. It seems unwise on Spurs' part, but if nothing changes then Kane could leave the club for free next summer.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

297004 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 116858Jude Bellingham
  • 33969Christopher Nkunku
  • 21221Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 22685Mason Mount
  • 12381Sandro Tonali
  • 36696Other
297004 Votes