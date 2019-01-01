First two NFL games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium confirmed

The brand-new ground will host games in back-to-back weeks in October, with Wembley also hosting two games

Hotspur Stadium will host its first two NFL games in October, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

After a series of delays, the new £1 billion multi-purpose venue officially opened its doors earlier this month when Tottenham defeated Crystal Palace.

The stadium will now host two NFL games in the upcoming season, with the Chicago Bears facing the Oakland Raiders on October 6, and the Carolina Panthers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week later on October 13.

With the two games at the new stadium, fans will see "American Football played for the first time in a purpose-built NFL venue outside of the USA," according to a statement on Tottenham's website.

The new venue features a retractable grass field with an artificial surface underneath that will be used for NFL games.

Originally, the stadium was set to host a game in the 2018 NFL season but with the delays in construction, it will instead hold its first two NFL games during the 2019 campaign.

The games make up two of the five in the NFL's International Series, with Wembley Stadium set to host another two and the Azteca Stadium in City hosting the other.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face Super Bowl runner-up LA Rams on October 27 at Wembley, with the Houston Texans facing the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later on November 3.

The four games in London will bring the total number of games played in 's capital since 2007 to 28.

The Azteca will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on November 18 to complete the International Series.