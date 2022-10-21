The first £1bn player?! Haaland's agent addresses Real Madrid transfer clause & hints forward could sign new Man City contract

Erling Haaland Man City 2022-23Getty Images
Manchester CityE. HaalandPremier League

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has discussed the potential of her client signing a new contract and also placed a huge valuation on him.

  • Pimenta suggested Haaland may sign new contract
  • Revealed nothing regarding release clause
  • Believes the forward could be worth £1 billion

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland's new agent has suggested the Norwegian would be interested in signing a new contract with City, despite only signing for the club this summer. She was also gave little away in regard to a possible release clause in the 22-year-olds contract allowing him to leave the club in 2024.

WHAT SHE SAID: When asked whether Haaland would be open to a new contract, Pimenta told Sky Sports: "I hope so, if they want to discuss today we would be happy. Why not? All is good."

She also shrugged off questioning regarding a release clause, or lack of one, that could allow Haaland to leave the club after just two years. Pimenta said: "The good and bad of being a lawyer is that you know what you can and cannot say. You do not need someone poking you going: 'don't say this.' I cannot talk about."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland's transfer fee of £51 million may be seen as minuscule in comparison to what Pimenta believes he could worth. She suggested the Norwegian talisman could be worth £1 billion in the future. She said: "That is what I think because if you put together his football value, his image value, his sponsor value it is for sure £1bn."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Erling Haaland Man City 2022-23Getty ImagesErling Haaland Man City 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Haaland is enduring quite the barren spell by his standards - he has failed to score for one game! He will be hoping to add to his 15 Premier League goals when City host Brighton on Saturday.

