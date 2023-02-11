'It's a fine call' - Chelsea coach Graham Potter unbothered by controversial handball no-call against West Ham

Chelsea coach Graham Potter was not angry about the referee's refusal to award his team a late penalty for a handball against West Ham on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea players called for a late penalty when Thomas Soucek appeared to block Conor Gallagher's shot with his hand, but the referee dismissed their appeals and VAR did not get involved to suggest he review the incident. Despite the controversy at the end of the 1-1 draw, Potter had no complaints about the decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it was one of those situations where if it was given I don't think there'd be too many complaining, but it's a fine call," he said to NBC Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have now drawn three consecutive games in the Premier League, leaving them ninth in the table. While Potter was satisfied with his team's first half performance, he said the second period shows new stars like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix settled into the team.

"We started the game well," he said. "We attacked well, scored a good goal with the team on top, had some more opportunities and tight offside calls, but the attacking play was good. We lost a little bit of control for a period of about five or 10 minutes and then they scored, which is disappointing because we need to see those moments out better.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The coach added: "The second half was probably a result of the work that you can see we have to do, which is getting players up to speed, getting players adapted to the Premier League to do what we want to do over 90 minutes against teams that are well organised, they defend well, so that's the challenge for us."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's team will resume their Champions League campaign on Wednesday when they visit Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of their last-16 tie.