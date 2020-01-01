Film star Reynolds aiming to purchase Wrexham AFC

The "Deadpool" actor was joined by "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney

Canadian film star Ryan Reynolds has been confirmed as a potential new owner for National League side Wrexham AFC.

In addition to Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, creator of the TV show "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has also joined as a potential co-investor.

Following a meeting of the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board on Tuesday, the club announced on Wednesday that Reynolds and McElhenney had been approved to move forward in the process to become potential owners of the Welsh side.

The pair will now "put forward their vision" for the club, with members to then vote again on their potential ownership.

"The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank all members who took part in the Special General Meeting yesterday (Tuesday September 22) and took the time to vote," a club statement read.

"As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Resolution.

"As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.

"Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

"Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel’s Deadpool.

"In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting."

Reynolds and McElhenney are looking to join other Hollywood stars, such as Will Ferrell and Natalie Portman, who have invested in football teams.

Ferrell is a co-owner of side , who joined the league in 2018, while Portman joined a number of Hollywood stars in becoming co-owners of an upcoming NWSL team in Los Angeles, which will kick off in 2022.

Wrexham, who play in the fifth tier of the English football league system, were founded in 1864 and are the third-oldest professional football club in the world, as well as the oldest Welsh club.

In 2007-08, the club were relegated from League Two and have been in the fifth-tier National League since that time.