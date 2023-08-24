FIFA open disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales over forced Jenni Hermoso kiss after Women's World Cup final

FIFA announced that they have opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales over forced Jenni Hermoso kiss.

The football administrator sparked outrage when he kissed the Spanish forward on the lips during the awards ceremony following a 1-0 victory over England in Sunday's final. Hermoso later said that she "did not enjoy" it.

Rubiales remained defiant in his initial reaction but later apologised with pressure building on him. The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also slammed him for his actions and insisted that "apologies are not enough" considering the magnitude of the incident.

FIFA have now released a statement mentioning that the actions may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Article continues below

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee informed Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Football Association, today that it "is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on 20 August 2023.

"The events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will only provide further information on these disciplinary proceedings once it has issued a final decision on the matter.

"FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary"

Hermoso revealed that FUTPRO, the Spanish players' union along with her agency will defend "her interests" and will be the "interlocutors on this matter."

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have also called for a general assembly meeting on Friday where they will decide their next course of action regarding the matter.