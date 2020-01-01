FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X: When will game be released for new consoles?

The newest instalment of the world's favourite football game has a release date confirmed for current-gen consoles, but what of the next generation?

The summer months usually mean the same thing for football fans. If there are no international tournaments to enjoy, it is a long wait for the new campaign to begin – and the latest instalment of EA Sports’ FIFA series to be released.

Of course, 2020 will be very different. Not only on the pitch, where league seasons are stretching through the summer, but in the gaming world too.

Seven years since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were first released, the next generation of gaming consoles – the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X – are set to debut.

Fans are excited for the possibilities the step-up in hardware could bring, and FIFA players are no different.

EA Sports has released its first-look video at FIFA 21, with the current-gen adaptation pushed back by the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On current consoles, FIFA 21 is now set to be released on October 9, 2021, a slight delay on the usual release on the final Friday of September. FIFA 21 early access is available from October 6 on these consoles.

Release dates for the PS5 and Xbox Series X have not been confirmed at this point. However, some clues are available as to when they could be.

Both consoles are expected to be released during the holiday season of 2020, in the lead-up to Christmas.

Some reports have suggested the Xbox Series X could be coming in November 2020, perhaps November 26 – Thanksgiving in the U.S. – after some now-removed marketing material which had teased ‘coming Thanksgiving 2020’.

Similarly, some outlets reported that the PlayStation 5 release date had been accidentally leaked. Amazon listed the console as being available from November 20, 2020, a listing which has since been removed.

That would make sense as it would place the release date in the middle of holiday shopping season and a week before Black Friday, but it has not been officially confirmed.

FIFA 21’s release date on these new consoles won’t be confirmed until that of the consoles themselves but, as flagship sports titles alongside NBA 2K and Madden NFL, expect confirmation to follow sooner rather than later.

It has been announced that, through EA’s dual entitlement programme, gamers who buy FIFA 21 on Xbox One or PS4 before the launch of FIFA 22 will be able to claim a free upgrade for the equivalent console – so fans don’t need to wait until the next-gen release to enjoy the newest instalment.