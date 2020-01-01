FIFA 21: No demo for upcoming game, EA Sports confirm

The company says it will instead focus on perfecting the latest iteration of the series ahead of release

EA Sports has announced that the company will not be releasing a demo for FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 is set to be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Friday, October 9, having being pushed back from its usual September release date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the game will also be eventually released on the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, making this year's release one of the most important in recent years.

Typically, EA Sports release a demo for each year's game around three weeks before the official release, allowing players to test out the gameplay in one-off matches featuring some of the game's top teams.

The demo is then typically followed by an early access period for those that are EA Play members, offering players a chance to play the full game for a limited time before release.

However, EA confirmed on Monday that this year's game will not have a demo, with the company instead focusing on making sure the full game is prepared for its October 9 release date.