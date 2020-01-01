FIFA 21

FIFA 21 best young goalkeepers: The top 50 GKs on career mode

Ronan Murphy
FIFA 21 Vandevoordt
Getty/EA Sports
Goal looks at all the wonderkid goalkeepers in Career Mode, listing their potential ability, current rating and price in the game

All the best teams in the world are successful because they have quality talent all over the pitch. This includes the very first name on the teamsheet, the goalkeeper.

FIFA 21 is no different. Teams live or die on having good goalkeepers and signing a competent No. 1 is essential to any long-term planning. It is why Chelsea decided to turn their back on the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football to gamble on Edouard Mendy and put the mistakes of Kepa Arrizabalaga in the past.

Long-term investments are crucial in FIFA 21 as many of the world's most promising young goalkeepers have a low current rating and may not be good enough to start right away for top-tier sides. Match experience and the right training are crucial to the development of any wonderkid in FIFA 21, so any cheap backup you sign might need to be loaned out to get first-team minutes.

    The majority of goalkeepers on this list are cheap at the start of Career Mode, with the vast majority of high potential No. 1s available for less than £1 million.

    Here are all the best young goalkeepers in FIFA 21 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

    PO. = Position(s)

    CR = Current Rating

    PR = Potential Rating

    VA. = Value

    *Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 21 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

    FIFA 21: Best young goalkeepers

    # Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA.
    1 M Vandevoordt 18 Genk GK 68 87 £1.4m
    2 N Mantl 20 Unterhaching GK 69 83 £1.8m
    3 C Fruchtl 20 Bayern Munich II GK 66 83 £1.1m
    4 L Chevalier 18 Lille GK 61 83 £430k
    5 Diogo Costa 20 Porto GK 70 82 £2.3m
    6 M Carnesecchi 20 Atalanta GK 66 82 £1.1m
    7 Fortuna 18 Espanyol GK 62 82 £475k
    8 F Jorgensen 18 Villarreal GK 62 82 £475k
    9 G Bazunu 18 Man City GK 60 82 £360k
    10 I Meslier 20 Leeds GK 69 81 £1.4m
    11 K Scherpen 20 Ajax GK 67 81 £1.3m
    12 L Plogmann 20 Werder Bremen GK 64 81 £765k
    13 J Olschowsky 18 Borussia M'gladbach GK 63 81 £560k
    14 S Bajic 18 Saint-Etienne GK 62 81 £475k
    15 Ivan Martinez 18 Osasuna GK 60 81 £360k
    16 R Majecki 20 Monaco GK 68 80 £1.2m
    17 M Kovar 20 Man Utd GK 64 80 £765k
    18 M Roffo 20 Boca Juniors GK 64 80 £765k
    19 A Trubin 18 Shakhtar Donetsk GK 63 80 £565k
    20 Altube 20 Real Madrid GK 63 80 £600k
    21 J Blazquez 19 Atletico Talleres GK 63 80 £600k
    22 L Kasten 19 Wolfsburg GK 62 80 £500k
    23 E Destanoglu 19 Besiktas GK 66 79 £900k
    24 C Sanchez 20 Sporting Gijon GK 65 79 £900k
    25 L Unbehaun 19 Borussia Dortmund GK 61 79 £405k
    26 Adrian 19 Deportivo Alaves GK 60 79 £340k
    27 M Delanghe 19 PSV GK 59 79 £250k
    28 M Svilar 20 Benfica GK 67 78 £990k
    29 D Kotarski 20 Ajax GK 66 78 £850k
    30 Gabriel Brazao 19 Inter GK 66 78 £800k
    31 L Morales 20 Atletico Lanus GK 65 78 £765k
    32 K Klaesson 19 Valerenga GK 65 78 £750k
    33 C Higuera 19 Club Tijuana GK 63 78 £600k
    34 A Akbulut 19 Trabzonspor GK 63 78 £600k
    35 Y Diouf 20 Reims GK 63 78 £600k
    36 Leo Roman 20 Mallorca GK 63 78 £600k
    37 J Pourtau 20 Estudiantes La Plata GK 62 78 £520k
    38 F Palmowski 19 Hertha Berlin GK 61 78 £400k
    39 E Caprille 18 Leeds GK 60 78 £315k
    40 Iago Dominguez 18 Celta GK 59 78 £250k
    41 B Verbruggen 17 Anderlecht GK 59 78 £225k
    42 K Tzolakis 17 Olympiacos GK 58 78 £200k
    43 Lucas Mantela 20 Palmeiras GK 77 77 £6.3m
    44 K Osako 20 Sanfrecce Hiroshima GK 68 77 £990k
    45 L Moser 20 Union Berlin GK 66 77 £810k
    46 M Bulka 20 PSG GK 64 77 £650k
    47 Berto Horreo 20 Real Oviedo GK 63 77 £600k
    48 Y Obata 18 Velgata Sendai GK 62 77 £475k
    49 J Garcia 18 Getafe GK 60 77 £315k
    50 R Schofield 20 Huddersfield GK 60 77 £350k
    51 S Laiton 20 Auxerre GK 60 77 £350k
    52 R Josipovic 19 Dinamo Zagreb GK 59 77 £250k
    53 T Sharman-Lowe 17 Burton Albion GK 53 77 £99k

