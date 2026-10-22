FIFA launches bidding war for 2030 and 2034 World Cup media rights in the United States

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FIFA has officially opened the bidding process for the United States television and streaming rights for the historic 2030 World Cup. World football's governing body is actively seeking innovative broadcasting approaches following a massive surge in American viewership during recent international tournaments.

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Bidding process begins for media rights

FIFA has officially launched an invitation to tender for the media broadcast rights to the 2030 World Cup. The available broadcasting packages cover extensive television and streaming coverage across both the United States and Puerto Rico. Interested parties also have a valuable option to secure the rights for the 2034 edition of the tournament.

The bidding process arrives amid a rapidly shifting media landscape in global sports broadcasting. Broadcasters and digital platforms have until November 19 to submit their official proposals to world football's governing body. Network executives are expected to prepare lucrative bids to secure the rights to the biggest tournament in international football.

FIFA seeks innovative broadcast approaches

Football officials are actively encouraging modern broadcasting solutions for the upcoming global tournaments. In an official press release, FIFA stated it remains open to "innovative approaches" to help reach larger audiences across the region.

This modernised approach follows a recent global trend of digital streaming platforms entering the live sports market. Earlier this week, global streaming giant Netflix announced it had successfully secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in Spain and Andorra. This landmark deal suggests FIFA is genuinely prepared to look beyond traditional linear television networks for their future media partnerships.

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A unique global tournament approaches

The 2030 tournament promises to be a complex logistical event, spread widely across multiple continents. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will serve as the primary co-hosts for the global showpiece.

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However, special arrangements have been made to mark the 100th anniversary of the very first tournament. Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay are scheduled to stage the inaugural matches before the entire competition moves to Europe and Africa. Following this historic global event, Saudi Arabia have been named as the exclusive hosts for the subsequent 2034 World Cup.

American audience numbers continue booming

The fight for the United States broadcast rights is expected to be incredibly fierce following a massive spike in domestic interest. Fox previously held the exclusive English-language broadcast rights for the 2026 World Cup, which was co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. Meanwhile, Telemundo successfully secured the Spanish-language television coverage for that same tournament.

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According to FIFA data, the 2026 World Cup averaged an impressive 13.5 million viewers per match on linear and streaming platforms in the United States. This staggering figure represented a massive 166% increase compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, proving the immense commercial value of the upcoming broadcast packages.

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