FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Robertson and Aspas lead the way

The Liverpool defender is the headliner in a fairly tame squad

The latest Team of the Week is here as Andrew Robertson, Iago Aspas and Marquinhos headline a fairly tame squad of in-forms coming to Ultimate Team.

Robertson headlines the squad as he becomes what could be the Premier League's best left-back card in the aftermath of 's late win over . He's joined by several other Premier League options, including goalkeeper Vicente Guiata, defender Ben Mee and Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Also joining the backline is standout Marquinhos, while Thomas Partey and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic provide two strong midfield presences in and , respectively.

In the attack, Iago Aspas is the headliner with 84 pace, 90 shooting and 89 dribbling, while Yussuf Poulson and Dusan Zapata should provide affordable attacking options in their respective leagues.

Article continues below

James Forrest and Simone Verdi offer plenty of pace on the wings while a pair of standouts in Carlos Vela and Alejandro Pozuelo lead the options named to this week's bench.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI