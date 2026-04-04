Feyenoord player’s younger brother makes his debut for Ajax: ‘I’ve shown I can handle the level’

Kennynho Kasanwirjo got a taste of first-team action at Ajax during the international break. The 18-year-old younger brother of Feyenoord’s Neraysho Kasanwirjo (24) even made his unofficial debut.

Speaking to Ajax Showtime, the talented defender looks back on the past few weeks. Kasanwirjo started in the friendly against FC Volendam (2-2).

“I think I did well and I received compliments from the coaching staff and the players,” says Kasanwirjo. “It was a very proud moment.”

The Amsterdam native has been dreaming of the Ajax first team for years. “I’ve been playing for the club since the Under-10s, and now suddenly I’m playing with all the lads you normally see on TV. That was really special.”

“I can keep up with the level. I’ve also trained with the first team and shown that I can handle the level,” says Kasanwirjo confidently.

Kasanwirjo hopes to continue developing at Ajax in the coming years. “It’s a good environment for me and I’ve known some of the lads for eight or nine years.”

Kennynho is six years younger than his brother Neraysho, who is still under contract at Feyenoord. This season, he is playing on loan for Fortuna Sittard.