Fermin Lopez sends defiant message as Barcelona star downs Atletico Madrid with match-winning brace

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Fermin Lopez stepped up to the plate for Barcelona, netting a crucial brace to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. The young midfielder's heroics ensure Hansi Flick's side enter the international break top of La Liga, while silencing critics following recent setbacks.

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Fermin fuels Metropolitano comeback

Barcelona secured a vital 2-1 victory away to Atletico Madrid, recovering from an early deficit to snatch all three points. Hansi Flick's men initially struggled to find their rhythm in the Spanish capital, enduring a difficult opening as the hosts applied heavy pressure.

However, Fermin struck a crucial equaliser just before the interval to shift the momentum entirely. The Spanish midfielder then bagged his second after the break to complete a brilliant turnaround, exacting a measure of revenge for Barcelona's Copa del Rey and Champions League exits at the hands of their rivals last season.

'We managed to turn it around'

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Fermin admitted that the visitors had to weather an early storm before finding their feet. "It was a very difficult match. Last year they beat us in the Cup and the Champions League. It got tough in the first half, but we managed to turn it around and played a great game," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

The midfielder explained how his vital strike before half-time settled the squad's nerves. "We weren’t at our best, but once we scored, we felt more at ease," Fermin noted. "We struggled a bit in the first half, but I think we played a great match. Around the 20–25-minute mark, we started to gain a bit more control and my goal helped us relax a little."

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Fermin also revealed that the half-time team talk focused on maintaining their newfound dominance. "They perhaps dropped back a bit more and we had more control," he added. "We discussed at half-time that we had to carry on as we’d finished the first half. The team put in an incredible second-half performance."

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Bouncing back from recent setbacks

The gritty victory in Madrid serves as a massive confidence boost for the Catalan giants. Barcelona arrived at the Metropolitano facing mounting scrutiny following painful, back-to-back defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Fermin was quick to reassure supporters that the squad's mentality remains unbroken. Sending a clear warning to their rivals, he stated: "We’re ready to compete. We knew the fans were a bit disappointed after the two defeats, but we’ve made a statement to let them know we’re here and we’re going to compete in every match."

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The result silences growing doubts over the team's depth while keeping them securely perched at the La Liga summit. "We were really keen to win, to go into the international break with three points and at the top of the table," Fermin concluded.

Top of the table heading into the break

Flick's squad will now disperse for the international break, but they do so with their domestic supremacy fully intact.

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This hard-fought win provides Barcelona with a much-needed platform to rebuild their momentum. When club football returns, they will look to build on this resilient display and prove that their recent dip in form was merely a brief stumble in an otherwise strong campaign.