'Fastest to 100 goals for Juventus' - Cristiano Ronaldo's records at Bianconeri

The Portuguese superstar etched his name in the history books of Juventus in just three seasons..

Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 after a gap of 12 years. The Portuguese star left Juventus for a £20 million ($28m) fee in order to reunite with the Red Devils.

His first stint with Manchester United ended in 2009 when he left the club after spending six seasons to join La Liga giants Real Madrid. In 2018, he left Real Madrid and headed to Juventus.

At the Bianconeri, Ronaldo won two Serie A titles, two Supercoppa Italiana titles and a Coppa Italiana trophy. He was also named Serie A Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Donning the famous Black and White colours, Ronaldo achieved several feats in Italy.

Let's take a look at all records which Ronaldo matched or broke in Italy with Juventus.

1) Fastest to score 50 goals in Serie A

The Portuguese became the fastest player ever to score 50 goals in Serie A's history. He achieved the feat in just 61 Serie A matches during the 2019/20 season.

2) Most goals in a single season for Juventus

In the 2019/20 season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 37 goals which is the most a player has ever scored in one season wearing the Juventus shirt.

3) Scored most Serie A goals in a season for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the record of former Juventus star Felice Borel of scoring the most number of goals in a Serie A season, 31. Ronaldo achieved the feat during the 2019/20 season.

4) Fastest to 100 goals in Serie A

During the 2020/21 season, the Portuguese star became the fastest player to reach 100 goals in Serie A. Ronaldo netted 100 goals in just 131 games for Juventus and also became the first Juventus player to ever do so in less than three seasons.

5) Scored in most consecutive Serie A matches

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled record Fabio Quagliarella and Gabriel Batistuta of scoring in most consecutive Serie A matches (11) In those 11 games, Ronaldo scored 16 goals. Before Ronaldo, Quagliarella had achieved the feat for Sampdoria in 2018/19 and Batistuta for Fiorentina during the 1994/95 season.