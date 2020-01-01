FAS confirms Tanjong Pagar United's participation in the 2020 SPL season

Tanjong Pagar to take the place of Warriors FC in the 2020 SPL season..

Tanjong Pagar United will officially compete in the 2020 SPL ( ) season after FAS (Football Association of Singapore) had given its approval to the club.

In a media statement released, a FAS spokesperson confirmed the Jaguars' participation by noting: "The Football Association of Singapore Club Licensing First Instance Body (FIB) has assessed the application submitted by Tanjong Pagar United Football Club (TPUFC) to participate in this season’s Singapore Premier League (SPL). "

"The FIB has found that the club has met all the necessary pre-requisites as per the Club Licensing Regulations for participation in the SPL 2020 season."

In an earlier report, Goal Singapore had mentioned how Tanjong Pagar had submitted an application to be part of the 2020 SPL season after were told to sit-out due to financial issues. FAS instructed the SPL's most storied club, Warriors FC, to sit out the upcoming season after citing the once-mighty club's debts to their players and various authorities, which allegedly amount to almost $850,000, as the reason for the bombshell decision.

The Jaguars last participated in Singapore's top-tier in 2015 before the club itself was told to sit-out due to money problems.

Nevertheless, Tanjong Pagar was one of the pioneer clubs in the former S.League in 1996 and lifted the Singapore and in 1998.