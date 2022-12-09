Fans were left enthralled by scenes in Qatar as Argentina snuck into the World Cup semi-final with a penalty-shootout win over the Netherlands.

Having seen their South American counterparts Brazil dumped out of the World Cup by Croatia earlier on in the day, the Argentines had their own difficulties to overcome in this match.

Things were initially all going to plan for Lionel Messi and Co as they took a 1-0 lead in at half time after the 35-year-old setup Nahuel Molina with a brilliant assist.

The PSG star then doubled his side's lead in the 73rd minute via the penalty spot – taking his World Cup tally to ten goals in total, levelling Gabriel Batistuta – and it looked as though that would be enough to see Argentina through.

However, the Dutch had other ideas and Wout Weghorst came off the bench to pull one back in the 83rd minute, before then scoring an incredible equaliser in the 11th minute of injury time.

The game went into extra time but the two teams could not be divided, and so it had to be settled with penalties. Emi Martinez saved the first two Dutch spot kicks and with Enzo Fernandez being the only Argentine to miss, his country went through with Lautaro Martinez sealing the win.

