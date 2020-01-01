'Put Cesc on!' - Fabregas reveals how Conte and Diego Costa played a part in the 'funniest moment' of his career

The Spaniard has lifted the lid on a lighter point of his time at Chelsea, which came as his international colleague called for him to play

Cesc Fabregas has revealed the funniest moment during his career came at when playing with Diego Costa and being managed by Antonio Conte.

Currently on the books of , the 33-year-old has been involved in the professional game since debuting for in 2003, turning out subsequently for and the Blues at club level.

It was at Stamford Bridge that produced his funniest moment, despite being consistently frustrated by Conte’s preference for more physical midfielders.

“When Conte first came to Chelsea I didn't really play the first three months. He made it clear he wanted a different type of midfielder,” he told BBC Sport. “Nemanja Matic was playing, I had an injury as well and I didn't really play the whole season.

"Then we went to , we had won seven games and Conte says to me: 'You have to play.' We won 3-1, I played well and gave the assist to Costa for 1-1. It felt like I had made a point to the coach that he could count on me.

"Next we played , Matic recovers and he starts. It was a typical game and for 70 minutes it was 0-0. They were defending well. The game was calling for someone like me to come on to open the door or do something but the minutes went by and nothing. I remember Costa coming to the touchline and shouting at Conte, saying: 'Put Cesc on!'

"Conte is not the manager you mess with this and he was pretending not to listen to Costa. Two minutes later he says 'Cesc come', and two minutes after I come on and I provided the assist for Costa to score."

The international striker, who is now with in , had a rocky relationship with the former and boss and ultimately departed on bad terms. Fabregas, however, survived the Conte era but departed early in 2019 when he failed to make an impression under Maurizio Sarri.

Fabregas, now with Monaco, also considered Costa when asked about his craziest ever team mate, but had him in a tie with a former Barcelona colleague.

He said: "It is between Costa and Gerard Pique. Gerard I have played with since I was 10 years old. He hasn't changed much but now he is a business man and the image he has is completely different.

"He used to do crazy things all the time. One day he burst the tyres on the car of our goalkeeper. The guy went home and halfway back he was stuck on the motorway. He has to be in my top two."