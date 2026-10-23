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Adhe Makayasa

'We did not play on our highest level' - Fabian Hurzeler rues missed chances as Brighton held to shock draw away at Jablonec

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Head coach Fabian Hurzeler was left frustrated by poor finishing after Brighton were held to a surprise goalless Conference League draw away against Jablonec. The disappointing stalemate in the Czech Republic brought an abrupt end to the impressive six-match winning streak the Premier League outfit had built up across all competitions this season.

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German tactician laments wasteful display 

Hurzeler admitted his heavily rotated side fell below their usual standards after failing to mark his 100th match in charge with victory in the Czech Republic. Having plundered 22 goals across six straight wins, the Seagulls made wholesale changes following Sunday's 5-0 Premier League rout of Crystal Palace. Georginio Rutter squandered two first-half openings after netting a brace in their previous European outing, before Malick Yalcouye's 50th-minute effort was ruled offside.

Stubborn hosts frustrate dominant visitors

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Despite the visitors failing to find a breakthrough, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen still had to make late stops to deny Jiri Slama and Vakhtang Tchanturishvili on the break to preserve a fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Hurzeler insisted his players must execute the fundamentals much better in European competition: "We did not play on our highest level; Jablonec defended well and defended the box well, good movement in transition. Overall, not the result we wanted, but we have to keep going.

"If you play 0-0, then you didn't create enough; that's definitely something we have to get better at. We have to understand what it needs to play in this Cup. Understand we have to be brilliant at the basics. We weren't good at the basics; that's something we have to improve."

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Wayward finishing undermines statistical control

The Premier League side dominated the contest statistically, recording 72.1 per cent possession, 63 final-third entries and 56 touches inside the opposition penalty area. However, they tested the home keeper just four times from 26 total shots, generating a modest tally of 1.42 expected goals against a disciplined defensive block.

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Asked to explain why his forwards struggled to carve out clear-cut opportunities despite such territorial dominance, Hurzeler added: "Good defending and crosses not where we wanted to have them. The precision in the last action was missing; that's something we have to improve.

"The longer the game got, the more space they had to make transitions. We tried to push hard for scoring the goal, and of course they had the space to make countermovements. In certain moments, we were lucky.

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"We always learn. I think it's important to take things away from this game and improve in the next game. There is no time for a lot of disappointment; we have to focus on the next game."

Anfield trip tests domestic momentum

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Brighton must quickly put Thursday's European frustration behind them as they return home to resume their impressive domestic campaign this weekend. Currently sitting third in the Premier League table, Hurzeler's men face a daunting trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool in Sunday's matchday eight encounter. Recalling his rested regular starters should give the Seagulls a much sharper edge in the final third on Merseyside.

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.