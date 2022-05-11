FA Youth Cup winners: Full list of champions

Ryan Kelly
GOAL looks at past winners of the prestigious youth trophy, as well as the most successful teams

The FA Youth Cup is England's most prestigious youth football competition, serving as a stage for the stars of tomorrow to shine.

Founded in 1952, the likes of George Best, Paul Gascoigne and David Beckham have graced its games, with many more high-profile players going on to forge respectable professional careers for themselves.

GOAL takes a look at the winners of the Under-18 cup competition, as well as the most successful teams.

Season

Winners

Score*

Runners-up

1952-53

Manchester United

9-3

Wolves

1953-54

Manchester United

5-4

Wolves

1954-55

Manchester United

7-1

West Brom

1955-56

Manchester United

4-3

Chesterfield

1956-57

Manchester United

8-2

West Ham

1957-58

Wolves

7-6

Chelsea

1958-59

Blackburn Rovers

2-1

West Ham

1959-60

Chelsea

5-2

Preston

1960-61

Chelsea

5-3

Everton

1961-62

Newcastle United

2-1

Wolves

1962-63

West Ham

6-5

Liverpool

1963-64

Manchester United

5-2

Swindon Town

1964-65

Everton

3-2

Arsenal

1965-66

Arsenal

5-3

Sunderland

1966-67

Sunderland

2-0

Birmingham City

1967-68

Burnley

3-2

Coventry City

1968-69

Sunderland

6-3

West Brom

1969-70

Tottenham

1-1 / 2-2 / 1-0

Coventry City

1970-71

Arsenal

2-0

Cardiff City

1971-72

Aston Villa

5-2

Liverpool

1972-73

Ipswich Town

4-1

Bristol City

1973-74

Tottenham

2-1

Huddersfield Town

1974-75

Ipswich Town

5-1

West Ham

1975-76

West Brom

5-0

Wolves

1976-77

Crystal Palace

1-0

Everton

1977-78

Crystal Palace

1-0

Aston Villa

1978-79

Millwall

2-0

Manchester City

1979-80

Aston Villa

3-2

Manchester City

1980-81

West Ham

2-1

Tottenham

1981-82

Watford

7-6

Manchester United

1982-83

Norwich City

6-5

Everton

1983-84

Everton

4-2

Stoke City

1984-85

Newcastle United

4-1

Watford

1985-86

Manchester City

3-1

Manchester United

1986-87

Coventry City

2-1

Charlton Athletic

1987-88

Arsenal

6-1

Doncaster Rovers

1988-89

Watford

2-1

Manchester City

1989-90

Tottenham

3-2

Middlesbrough

1990-91

Millwall

3-0

Sheffield Wednesday

1991-92

Manchester United

6-3

Crystal Palace

1992-93

Leeds United

4-1

Manchester United

1993-94

Arsenal

5-3

Millwall

1994-95

Manchester United

2-2 (4-3P)

Tottenham

1995-96

Liverpool

4-1

West Ham

1996-97

Leeds United

3-1

Crystal Palace

1997-98

Everton

5-3

Blackburn Rovers

1998-99

West Ham

9-0

Coventry City

1999-00

Arsenal

5-1

Coventry City

2000-01

Arsenal

6-3

Blackburn Rovers

2001-02

Aston Villa

4-2

Everton

2002-03

Manchester United

3-1

Middlesbrough

2003-04

Middlesbrough

4-0

Aston Villa

2004-05

Ipswich Town

3-2

Southampton

2005-06

Liverpool

3-2

Manchester City

2006-07

Liverpool

2-2 (4-3P)

Manchester United

2007-08

Manchester City

4-2

Chelsea

2008-09

Arsenal

6-2

Liverpool

2009-10

Chelsea

3-2

Aston Villa

2010-11

Manchester United

6-3

Sheffield United

2011-12

Chelsea

4-1

Blackburn Rovers

2012-13

Norwich City

4-2

Chelsea

2013-14

Chelsea

7-6

Fulham

2014-15

Chelsea

5-2

Manchester City

2015-16

Chelsea

4-2

Manchester City

2016-17

Chelsea

6-2

Manchester City

2017-18

Chelsea

7-1

Arsenal

2018-19

Liverpool

1-1 (5-3P)

Manchester City

2019-20

Manchester City

3-2

Chelsea

2020-21

Aston Villa

2-1

Liverpool

*Note: Before 2018-19, finals were played over two legs, so the aggregate score is listed

Manchester United were a dominant force when the FA Youth Cup was first launched in the 1950s, winning the first five trophies, but the Red Devils didn't enjoy much success again in the competition until the 1990s on.

Famously, Manchester United's 1991-92 FA Youth Cup-winning team featured David Beckham, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, who would go on to become household names.

Jack Wilshere featured for Arsenal and Paul Pogba enjoyed victory with Manchester United while, more recently, Conor Gallagher was among those who has tasted success with Chelsea.

As well as Man Utd, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham have been consistent fixtures in the FA Youth Cup finals.

Who has won most FA Youth Cups?

Team

Wins

Winning years

Manchester United

10

1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1964, 1992, 1995, 2003, 2011

Chelsea

9

1960, 1961, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Arsenal

7

1966, 1971, 1988, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2009

Liverpool

4

1996, 2006, 2007, 2019

Aston Villa

4

1972, 1980, 2002, 2021

Manchester City

3

1986, 2008, 2020

West Ham

3

1963, 1981, 1999

Everton

3

1965, 1984, 1998

Tottenham

3

1970, 1974, 1990

Ipswich Town

3

1973, 1975, 2005

Crystal Palace

2

1977, 1978

Sunderland

2

1967, 1969

Millwall

2

1979, 1991

Watford

2

1982, 1989

Newcastle United

2

1962, 1985

Norwich City

2

1983, 2013

Leeds United

2

1993, 1997

Wolves

1

1958

Coventry City

1

1987

Blackburn Rovers

1

1959

West Brom

1

1976

Middlesbrough

1

2004

Burnley

1

1968

Manchester United are the most successful team in the history of the FA Youth Cup. As of the beginning of the 2021-22 season, the Red Devils had won the competition 10 times.

Chelsea are not far behind their northern rivals with nine titles thanks to a period of dominance in the 2010s, which saw them appear in six successive finals and win five times in a row.

Article continues below

Arsenal have enjoyed consistent levels of success in the competition, while Liverpool and Aston Villa's youth teams have a long tradition too. Man City have appeared in 11 finals, but they have suffered defeat in eight of those.

