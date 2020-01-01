FA Cup

FA Cup 2020-21: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Goal
Comments()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal FA Cup 2020
Getty
Everything you need to know about this season's tournament, including results in a round-by-round breakdown

The FA Cup in England is the oldest football competition in the world and this season, despite coronavirus pandemic-related issues, it returns for the 140th season.

Teams from the lowest level of the English football pyramid right up to the Premier League compete in the tournament and this year it will see a total of 736 teams take part.

Winner-takes-all knockout games mean there is always a chance of a 'giant killing' and there have been plenty of those moments over the years, contributing to the magic of the cup.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    This season there will be no replays in order to ease the burden of fixture congestion. That decision was confirmed by the Football Association in August prior to the tournament kick-off.

    Goal brings you everything you need to know about the 2020-21 edition of the FA Cup.

    FA Cup 2020-21 second round

    The draw for the FA Cup 2020-21 second round proper takes place on November 9.

    FA Cup 2020-21 first round

    The first round proper of FA Cup 2020-21 kicked off on November 6, with games also being played on November 7, 8 and 9.

    A total of 48 clubs from League One and League Two enter at this phase of the competition as they join the 31 winners of the previous round (along with the bye recipients - on this occasion, Chorley Town).

    Date Match TV?
    Nov 6 Harrogate Town vs Skelmersdale United BT Sport 1
    Nov 7 Tonbridge Angels vs Bradford City BBC & BT Sport digital
    Nov 7 Exeter City vs Fylde No
    Nov 7 Leyton Orient vs Newport County No
    Nov 7 Sunderland vs Mansfield Town No
    Nov 7 Bolton Wanderers vs Crewe Alexandra No
    Nov 7 Oxford United vs Peterborough United No
    Nov 7 Walsall vs Bristol Rovers No
    Nov 7 Rochdale vs Stockport County No
    Nov 7 Swindon Town vs Darlington No
    Nov 7 Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley No
    Nov 7 Bromley vs Yeovil Town No
    Nov 7 Cheltenham Town vs South Shields No
    Nov 7 Stevenage vs Concord Rangers No
    Nov 7 Gillingham vs Woking No
    Nov 7 Charlton Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle No
    Nov 7 Salford City vs Hartlepool United No
    Nov 7 Hull City vs Fleetwood Town No
    Nov 7 Colchester United vs Marine BBC iPlayer / BBC digital
    Nov 7 Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town No
    Nov 7 Cambridge United vs Shrewsbury Town No
    Nov 7 Brackley Town vs Bishop's Stortford No
    Nov 7 Boreham Wood vs Southend United No
    Nov 7 Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth BBC & BT Sport digital
    Nov 7 Port Vale vs King's Lynn Town No
    Nov 7 Lincoln City vs Forest Green Rovers No
    Nov 7 Banbury United vs Canvey Island BBC iPlayer / BBC digital
    Nov 7 FC United of Manchester vs Doncaster Rovers BBC Two
    Nov 8 Scunthorpe United vs Solihull Moors No
    Nov 8 Havant & Waterlooville vs Cray Valley BBC iPlayer / BBC digital
    Nov 8 Barnet vs Burton Albion BBC iPlayer / BBC digital
    Nov 8 Wigan Athletic vs Chorley BBC iPlayer / BBC digital
    Nov 8 Maldon & Tiptree vs Morecambe BBC / BT Sport digital
    Nov 8 Torquay United vs Crawley Town BBC iPlayer / BBC digital
    Nov 8 Hayes & Yeading United vs Carlisle United BBC iPlayer / BBC digital
    Nov 8 Eastleigh vs MK Dons BBC iPlayer / BBC digital
    Nov 8 Hampton & Richmond Borough vs Oldham Athletic BBC / BT Sport digital
    Nov 8 Eastbourne Borough vs Blackpool BT Sport 1
    Nov 9 Oxford City vs Northampton Town BT Sport 1

    When did the FA Cup 2020-21 start & when is the final?

    Date Round
    August 31 - November 4, 2020 Qualifying rounds
    November 6, 2020 First round
    November 28, 2020 Second round
    January 9, 2021 Third round
    January 23, 2021 Fourth round
    February 10, 2021 Fifth round
    March 20, 2021 Quarter-finals
    April 17, 2021 Semi-finals
    May 15, 2021 Final

    The first round proper of the 2020-21 FA Cup kicked off on November 6, 2020, with 47 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.

    Those clubs joined the 32 winners from the qualifying stages of the competition, which got underway at the end of August and concluded on November 4.

    Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round.

    The FA Cup 2020-21 final is scheduled for Saturday May 15, 2021. It will be held at the traditional venue of Wembley in London.

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mikel Arteta Arsenal FA Cup 2019-20

    FA Cup TV channel & stream

    UK TV channel Online stream
    BBC / BT Sport BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app

    The FA Cup is broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

    Both networks air the final and share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.

    Article continues below

    All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps, while a number will be exclusively online.

    US TV channel Online stream
    N/A ESPN+

    In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN and the games are exclusively streamed online via ESPN+

    That means the games are not strictly being shown live on television in the US.

    Close