FA chairwoman Debbie Hewitt has confirmed that the organisation may bid to host the 2031 Women's World Cup after the success of Euro 2022.

England won Euro 2022 at Wembley

FA may aim to host 2031 World Cup

FA has never made a bid for WWC before

WHAT HAPPENED? Hewitt has confirmed, per The Times, that she would like to see the FA press ahead with a bid to host the 2031 tournament, insisting that they would "consider" formally putting themselves forward as potential hosts. The Women's World Cup has only been hosted in Europe three times; in Sweden in 1995, Germany in 2011 and France in 2019. The 2023 hosts are Australia and New Zealand, with the tournament getting underway this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hewitt accepts that the FA are currently solely focused on winning their bid to host the men's Euro 2028 tournament, but insists she must "have her mind's eye on what's the next one... and the Women's World Cup is a very attractive proposition". The bid for Euro 2028 also involves the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, while Turkey and a joint bid from Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, and Serbia are the only other confirmed proposals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Women's World Cup has yet to find a host for the 2027 tournament but there are four bidders: South Africa, Brazil, a joint bid from the United States and Mexico, and a joint bid from Germany, Holland, and Belgium. Were the European bid to win, England would not be able to host a World Cup until 2035. The FA has twice lost a bid to host the men's tournament, in 2006 and 2018, having been successful in 1966, but they have never put forward a proposal to host the women's tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses are preparing for the 2023 World Cup and will play Haiti, Denmark, and China in their group. Their first game will be played on July 22.