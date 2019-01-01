EXTRA TIME: Boufal, Hamdallah make statement in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The African stars were outstanding in guiding their teams to victory over the weekend

star Sofiane Boufal and Al Nassr forward Abderrazak Hamdallah joined several football stars in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

The internationals settled for spots on the bench alongside 's Christian Benteke and hat-trick hero Ayoze Perez.

Boufal played a starring role at the Municipal de Balaidos on Sunday by helping Celta Vigo to a 2-1 win over with a goal and an assist.

The loanee's brilliance in front of goal earned him an improved overall rating of 81.

Following his goalscoring record in the Saudi Professional League on last Thursday, Hamdallah also got a spot on the bench.

The 28-year-old scored a pair of goals to become the highest scoring player in the Saudi top-flight in a single season with 29 goals from 24 matches.

His double and hat-trick of assists helped the Global thrash Al Fateh 5-0 and also maintain their spot at the summit of the league standings.

The Morocco international was, in turn, rewarded with a boosted overall stat of 87 in the biggest football video gaming platform.

Also, Congo-born goalkeeper Brice Samba was recognised for his heroics between the sticks after keeping a clean sheet as moved out of the drop zone with a 1-0 win over Nice on Saturday.

Article continues below

Samba got a spot in the reserves with a general rating of 75.

Boufal and Hamdallah's Morocco have been drawn in the Group D of the 2019 against Cote d'Ivoire, and Namibia.

The Atlas Lions will begin their hunt for a second Afcon title in with a fixture against Namibia on June 23.