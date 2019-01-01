EXTRA TIME: Boufal, Hamdallah make statement in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week
Celta Vigo star Sofiane Boufal and Al Nassr forward Abderrazak Hamdallah joined several football stars in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.
The Morocco internationals settled for spots on the bench alongside Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke and Newcastle United hat-trick hero Ayoze Perez.
Boufal played a starring role at the Municipal de Balaidos on Sunday by helping Celta Vigo to a 2-1 win over Girona with a goal and an assist.
The Southampton loanee's brilliance in front of goal earned him an improved overall rating of 81.
99 pace @KMbappe, another @woodyinho special item and the first Record Breaker of #FUT 19! #TOTW #FIFA19 pic.twitter.com/njBgxh4UYu— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 24, 2019
Following his goalscoring record in the Saudi Professional League on last Thursday, Hamdallah also got a spot on the bench.
The 28-year-old scored a pair of goals to become the highest scoring player in the Saudi top-flight in a single season with 29 goals from 24 matches.
His double and hat-trick of assists helped the Global thrash Al Fateh 5-0 and also maintain their spot at the summit of the league standings.
The Morocco international was, in turn, rewarded with a boosted overall stat of 87 in the biggest football video gaming platform.
Also, Congo-born goalkeeper Brice Samba was recognised for his heroics between the sticks after keeping a clean sheet as Caen moved out of the Ligue 1 drop zone with a 1-0 win over Nice on Saturday.
Samba got a spot in the reserves with a general rating of 75.
Boufal and Hamdallah's Morocco have been drawn in the Group D of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa and Namibia.
The Atlas Lions will begin their hunt for a second Afcon title in Egypt with a fixture against Namibia on June 23.