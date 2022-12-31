Explained: Why VAR ruled out unlucky Brighton's late goal against Arsenal by a heel

Kaoru Mitoma's 89th-minute strike against Arsenal was ruled out after a narrow offside decision, wiping away a goal that would have made it 4-3.

Mitoma thought he'd scored

VAR intervened

Ruled out after heel found to be offside in build-up

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton's Japanese forward Kaoru Mitoma had a goal that would have put Arsenal under extreme pressure on Saturday ruled out by VAR. Pascal Gross' quick throw found Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson, whose flick was latched onto Mitoma, but the latter player's heel was just beyond the last man as he was walking away from goal moments before.

NBC

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN?: The goal was disallowed after VAR found that Mitoma's heel was very slightly offside. Arsenal went on to win 4-2, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points.

THE VERDICT:

We sense some sarcasm.

Twitter

And outright anger.

Twitter

But Arsenal fans love it!

Twitter

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BRIGHTON: They'll try to regroup as they take on Everton next Tuesday.