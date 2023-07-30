Explained: Why Man City's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid was delayed

Richard Martin
MP_Angel Correa_atletico vs Haaland_manchester city(C)Getty Images
Manchester CityAtlético Madrid vs Manchester CityAtlético MadridClub FriendliesPremier LeaguePrimera División

Manchester City's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in Seoul was delayed by half an hour due to torrential rain

WHAT HAPPENED? The match has been delayed by at least 30 minutes following heavy rain in the South Korean capital. Images on social media showed the pitch at the Seoul World Cup stadium covered in water.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pep Guardiola named a full-strength starting line-up for the match against Diego Simeone's side, with Ederson starting in goal and Erling Haaland leading the attack. The match was scheduled to be the third and final match of City's tour of Asia. They beat Yokohama F Marinos 5-3 in Tokyo and then defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 in the Japanese capital before heading to South Korea.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Erling Haaland Manchester City 2023GettyANTOINE GRIEZMANN ATLETICO MADRIDGetty Images

WHAT NEXT: City will face Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6. They then begin their defence of the Premier League title away to Burnley on August 11.

