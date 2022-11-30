News Matches
Explained: Why Griezmann's last-gasp leveller was ruled out in France's shock Tunisia defeat

Gill Clark
20:53 GMT+3 30/11/2022
France saw a last-gasp equaliser from Antoine Griezmann chalked off in stoppage time as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.
  • France trailing 1-0
  • Score in stoppage time
  • Goal ruled out

WHAT HAPPENED? France were trailing 1-0 to Tunisia at World Cup 2022 when Griezmann volleyed home in stoppage time and looked to have salvaged a point. However, the goal was ruled for offside following a VAR check. The decision meant that France lost the game but still progress as group winners, while Tunisia pick up a memorable win but depart the tournament after finishing third in the group behind Australia, who beat Denmark in Group D's other game.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? VAR's decision to disallow Griezmann's goal did raise eyebrows and certainly did not impress the defending champions. The Frenchman was offside when the ball was originally played in but moved back into an onside position. Tunisia defender Montassar Talbi then headed the ball into the air, and Griezmann reacted smartly to volley the ball home. It appears the forward was deemed to be interfering with play despite the action occurring in the second phase.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? France go on to play the runners-up of Group C on Sunday. Les Bleus will face either Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico for a place in the quarter-finals.

