Explained: Why upper tier of new Anfield stand is still closed despite Liverpool returning to Premier League action

The upper tier of the new Anfield Road Stand remained closed as Liverpool played their first home game of the season against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Anfield new upper stand was closed against Bournemouth

Delay in completion of the new stand

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Anfield has been undergoing expansion work to increase its capacity from 53,862 to 61,000 with the construction of the new Anfield Road Stand. However, the upper tier of the new stand is still not ready as Liverpool returned to action at their home for the first time in the 2023/24 season against Bournemouth on Saturday.

WHY IS THE UPPER TIER OF THE NEW ANFIELD STAND NOT READY? The main contractor, Buckingham Group, cited the complexities of the construction project as the reason for the delay. While the existing stand was open and operational during the match against Bournemouth, the new upper tier's opening will be phased in during future home fixtures.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club aims to enhance fans' experience and accommodate more supporters on matchdays. The increased capacity is expected to create 400 additional jobs, benefiting the local community.

After managing a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in their season opener, the Reds got back to winning ways in their second fixture as they came back from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp's side will be next seen in action in the Premier League against Newcastle United on August 27.