Explained: Why Dominik Szoboszlai has been ruled out of Liverpool's friendly with Greuther Furth

New midfield signing Dominik Szoboszlai has been left out of Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth.

Picked up a knock in training

Alexander-Arnold starts in midfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have named their starting lineup to face German second-division side Greuther Furth on Monday. Surprisingly, new midfield signing Dominik Szoboszlai has been left out of the matchday squad.

WHY IS DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI NOT PLAYING? Liverpool confirmed that Szoboszlai picked up a minor injury in training that ruled him out of the pre-season friendly. The new signing has suffered an ankle problem but is expected to be fit for the team's trip to Singapore, as reported by The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp has gone for Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield alongside another new signing Alexis Mac Allister, while Ben Doak will start up front along with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. Mohamed Salah will start on the bench.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL: The Reds will next travel to Singapore where they will face Leicester City and Bayern Munich on July 30 and August 2 respectively.