Explained: Why Brighton's hat-trick hero Evan Ferguson is not playing for Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Netherlands

The Irish Football Association confirmed that Evan Ferguson will not feature in the national team's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games due to injury.

Ferguson out of Euro 24 qualifiers

Picked up injury against Newcastle

Scored maiden hat-trick in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton's 18-year-old Evan Ferguson recently grabbed the headlines by scoring his maiden hat-trick in Brighton's 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League over the weekend.

WHY WILL EVAN FERGUSON MISS IRELAND'S MATCHES? In the same match, the striker sustained an injury which has now ruled him out of his national team's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games against France and Netherlands. Ireland's medical team assessed Ferguson's condition before making the decision to drop him from the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Irish FA released a statement confirming Ferguson's exclusion from the national team which read, "The @OfficialBHAFC striker has been ruled out following an injury sustained in the win over Newcastle United. After an assessment from the Irish medical team, he has been ruled out of both matches."

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brighton forward's injury comes as a huge blow for The Bhoys in Green as they currently have three points from as many games in the qualifiers and are third on the points table.

WHAT'S NEXT: Stephen Kenny's side first meet former world champions France on September 7 before facing Netherlands on September 10.