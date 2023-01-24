Explained: Barcelona star Pedri's glasses celebration & what it means

Pedri had an interesting celebration to show the Barcelona crowd but here's what it means

Pedri's 35th-minute goal turned out to be the match-winner for Barcelona against Getafe in their 17th La Liga fixture of the season.

The goal was important to keep the momentum going for Xavi's team and maintain their three-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid in the title race.

After scoring the winner against Getafe, the Barcelona sensation's celebration was peculiar for the viewers around the world.

GOAL tells you all about Pedri's interesting goal celebration.

What does Pedri's goal celebration mean?

Following his goal, Pedri celebrated by using his hands to show a gesture as if he is shaving his head before putting his hands over his eyes to mimic wearing glasses.

After the game, the Spaniard revealed that the celebration was a nod to his bald cousin Abraham.

Speaking to reporters, Pedri said: "The goal celebration is for my cousin Abraham, who is bald and I wanted to dedicate it to him."

Interestingly. Pedri had also earlier revealed his intention to go bald if Spain managed to lift World Cup 2022 trophy for in Qatar. However, that didn't happen as they suffered a last 16 exit at the hands of Morocco.

His second gesture during the goal celebration - putting his hands over his eyes - is his usual style of celebration and he has been doing since last year.

Pedri has explained that it is a tribute to his father who instilled a love for football inside him and happens to wear a pair of glasses.

Barcelona fans will be hoping he continues to come up with important match-winning goals, and they will also be waiting to see his now trademark goal celebration.