Exclusive: World Cup winner Emi Martinez wants to 'complete football' by lifting the Champions League as he insists he's 'hungrier than EVER' despite glory with Argentina

Emi Martinez “completed football” by winning the World Cup with Argentina, but the Aston Villa star is now hungrier than ever for club success.

Martinez central to Argentina's triumph in Qatar

At 30, he is yet to play Champions League football

Insists international glory has given him extra motivation

WHAT HAPPENED? In an exclusive interview with GOAL, the 30-year-old opened up on his feelings after that momentous triumph in Qatar, and how it now motivates him to chase further glory at club level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Martinez said: “I say I’ve completed football, but I haven’t yet. I want to complete football by winning trophies with my club, playing and winning in the Champions League.

“I just turned 30, but that’s something I will keep working towards. My best years are ahead of me.

“I always set goals for myself. I can’t play without that. I need to have something to hit. I’ve done it with my national team, I did it with my old club, I’ve done good things with Aston Villa, nearly getting to Europe, but I want to win a trophy here.

"We haven’t won one in many, many years, and with a good manager here and some really good players, I am trying to help fix that.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As part of his wide-ranging chat with GOAL, Martinez revealed his work with sports psychologist David Pressley, and how it helped him overcome difficulties he experienced early in his career in England.

“I’ve been through a lot in my career, but it made me the keeper I am today," he said. "The lows, maybe for some other goalies they could bring you down easily.

"But once I got out of that hole I was in, I only saw light, and I always play now as if it’s my last game, because I don’t want to come back to where I was then.

“People say ‘what now?’ after I won the World Cup, but I am hungrier than ever. I want to be successful with my club.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Martinez will be back in goal for Argentina as they take on Panama and Curacao in friendly matches during this international break. He resumes his club season with Villa away at Chelsea on April 1.